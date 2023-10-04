Gallatin County urges community to take proper steps in reducing respiratory illness spread

EBS STAFF

A release from the Gallatin City-County Health Department advised people to take proper steps to protect themselves and others from respiratory illnesses in order to minimize strain on the healthcare system in the colder months.

The release included details about options for vaccinations. “On September 11, 2023, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) took action to approve and authorize an updated COVID-19 vaccine, formulated to more closely target currently circulating variants and to provide protection against serious consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death,” the release stated.

Some health centers in Gallatin County have received doses of the updated vaccine and the health department has appointments available to receive the vaccine.

Respiratory illnesses impacting the county are not only COVID-19 but also the flu. Lori Christenson, Gallatin City-County health officer spoke about the change in season and how that affects numbers.

“It’s very important for our communities to do what we can to protect ourselves and others. Our goal remains to work alongside our community partners to ensure vaccine access across our communities. Be sure to stay up to date on your COVID-19 and flu vaccines, stay home when you are sick, wash your hands regularly and effectively, and follow masking recommendations, especially if you are sick,” Christenson stated in the release.

The county health department will hold a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, October 19 at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, building 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more about respiratory illness prevention and vaccines here.