Gallatin Search and Rescue releases 2021 Annual Report

EBS STAFF

GALLATIN COUNTY — Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue just logged its busiest year in program history, according to its annual report. In a year full of change, 2021 marked the first year search and rescue had a full-time staff thanks to a mill levy passed in June of 2020.

The organization underwent major transformations over the past year and volunteers spent more time training in 2021 than ever before, according to the report.

“Search and Rescue ended 2020 hoping for a ‘breath of fresh air’ in 2021,” the report read. “What we got instead was more lost or injured people in the backcountry. We started the year strong with more snowmobile accidents than any previous year, but we ended the year quiet, with less than 10 calls in the last three months of the year.”

Here are some of the statistics from SAR’s activity in 2021.