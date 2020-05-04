Gear Review: Jelt Belts for men, women and kids

EBS STAFF

A lot has happened to local Bozeman belt company, Jelt, since their inception in 2014.

Not only have they expanded, added more employees and more Montana manufacturing, but they now offer several new styles and colors.

As always, eco-conscious consumers will appreciate that Jelt belts are made from recycled plastic bottles. The outdoor enthusiast will love the low-profile buckle and grippy inner gel that keeps pants on while hiking, biking, skiing, golfing or just lounging about.

But, the best part is Jelt’s mission to give back. Established as a social enterprise, Jelt’s mission is to create a product that everyone needs, manufactured in a way that empowers underserved women in Montana, and donate a portion of every sale to organizations supporting veterans, kids and the environment. Some of those include: Warriors and Quiet Waters, Thrive and Greater Yellowstone Coalition.

To learn more about this woman-owned Montana business and to get yourself #jelting, go to jeltbelt.com ($24-35) or buy locally in Big Sky at Grizzly Outfitters.