Gianforte acts on fire suppression efforts

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 6/21/21

In the wake of Montana’s early fire season, Gov. Greg Gianforte issued an executive order on June 18 waiving “hours of service” requirements for commercial trucks in Montana that deliver petroleum products such as aviation fuel for airports and tanker bases to support aerial assists in fighting wildfires. “Recent wildfire activity has spiked demand for fuel to assist in fire suppression efforts,” Gianforte said in a news release. “Today’s executive order helps ensure our wildland firefighters and other first responders have the resources they need to contain wildfire and protect Montanans and their homes.”