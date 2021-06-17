Gianforte declares disaster in five MT counties

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 6/17/21

On June 15, Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a state of emergency for the Montana counties of Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Richland and Roosevelt. On June 10, a series of thunderstorms, which produced winds up to 115 mph and hail as large as 3 inches in diameter downed over 800 power poles, leaving five counties without power. The governor will move forward requesting federal assistance on behalf of the affected counties and electric cooperatives.

“Recent severe thunderstorms downed power poles and lines in Eastern Montana, leaving too many residents without power,” Gianforte said in a news release. “I appreciate the robust efforts the region’s electric co-ops made to restore power to affected communities. Today’s disaster declaration is a first step to help residents and electric coops in the area recover. The State of Montana is requesting federal disaster assistance on behalf of the impacted communities and the electric co-ops that serve them.”