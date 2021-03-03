Gianforte expands vaccine eligibility

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 3/3/21

Gov. Greg Gianforte addressed Montanans at a March 2 press conference, announcing that with the impending arrival of a third COVID-19 vaccine—the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine—that he is expanding eligibility, effective Monday, March 8. Under Phase 1B+, Montanans over the age of 60, as well as those 16 to 59 with liver disease and asthma, will be able to receive the vaccine. This will open eligibility for nearly 140,000 additional Montanans. He reminded viewers that despite the approval of the new vaccine, there still remains a shortage, and that those eligible may not be able to receive it immediately. According to the COVID-19 state dashboard, as of Tuesday morning, about 260,700 doses of the vaccine had been administered statewide, with 70,463 Montanans fully inoculated.