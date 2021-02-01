Gianforte gives his first address as governor

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 2/1/21

Gov. Greg Gianforte spoke to Montana’s 67th Legislature on Thursday, Jan. 28, speaking highly of the Montana work ethic, resilience and comradery during his State of the State address. Gianforte’s Montana Comeback Plan includes cutting regulations, revising tax policy, keeping the workforce in state and growing addiction treatment services. To do so, he is advocating for tax revenue from incoming recreational marijuana sales to be diverted to substance abuse prevention and treatment. Gianforte also spoke of his plan to increase teacher pay, outlining his Tomorrow’s Educators Are Coming Home Act. He also pushed for lawmakers to pass bills 136 and 167, which limit a woman’s ability to access abortion, as well as a piece of legislation that would ban sanctuary cities. Read Montana Free Press’s coverage on the State of the State.