Gianforte nominates director of Public Health and Human Services

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 1/20/21

“As Montana continues to confront the pandemic and the epidemic of addiction and drug use, an innovative, solutions-oriented Department of Public Health and Human Services has never been more important,” said Gov. Gianforte in a Jan. 19 press release that announced Adam Meier as his nomination for director of Public Health and Human Services. Meier is a partner and senior policy consultant with Connecting the Dots Policy Solutions, in Virginia, was the secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services and also served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Governor Matt Bevin in Kentucky. “With his strong background as an effective leader and change agent, Adam will bring greater transparency, accountability, and efficiency to DPHHS as it serves Montanans,” said Gianforte.