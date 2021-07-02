Gianforte responds to wildfire meeting snub

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/2/21

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and Idaho Gov. Brad Little penned a letter to President Joe Biden after the president failed to invite them to a meeting this week that discussed wildfire management in Western states. The letter urged the president to commit to an “active, responsive” partnership and stressed the importance of a coordinated response. “While our states were not invited to participate in your meeting today, our states possess extensive experience and expertise in fighting wildfires, preventing them, and managing our forests,” said the letter, signed by both Gianforte and Little.