Gianforte signs ‘constitutional carry’ gun law

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 2/19/21

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Feb. 18 signed House Bill 102, otherwise referred to as the ‘constitutional carry’ bill, which allows concealed carry without a license in Montana. It also prohibits the Montana state university system from banning concealed carry firearms on campus. “Every law-abiding Montanan should be able to defend themselves and their loved ones,” Gianforte said during the signing ceremony. Exceptions include law enforcement facilities, federal buildings, courtrooms and K-12 schools. Property owners and private businesses will also have the ability to bar concealed carry if they wish. While the university system portion of the law will go into effect on June 1, the other components are immediate.