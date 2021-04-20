Gianforte signs new voting laws

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 4/20/21

On April 19, Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two laws that change the way Montanans vote. House Bill 176 requires that voters register to vote no later than noon the day prior to an election and Senate Bill 169 requires voters to have two forms of identification for those without a government-issued form of identification or a concealed carry permit. Opponents to the bills claim they are a form of voter suppression, while proponents say it will ensure the integrity of the state’s elections. According to the Montana Free Press, some, including Keaton Sunchild, political director for Western Native Voice, are seeking legal recourse to reverse the laws.