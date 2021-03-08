Gianforte signs TEACH Act

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 3/8/21

Montana has the lowest average starting teacher pay in the country. Gov. Greg Gianforte on March 5, signed the TEACH Act, or Tomorrow’s Educators Are Coming Home Act, which looks to improve that. The TEACH Act provides $2.5 million in incentives to improve starting teacher pay and is a part of the governor’s Roadmap to the Montana Comeback budget. “This new law will help increase starting teacher pay and make it easier for tomorrow’s educators to stay in Montana or come back home,” Governor Gianforte said in a press release. “Democrats and Republicans in the legislature delivered on this bill to strengthen our classrooms and communities. This new law is a promising step forward as we lead the Montana comeback. I thank Superintendent Arntzen for her support Representative Jones for sponsoring the TEACH Act.”