Gianforte tests positive for COVID-19

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 4/6/21

Gov. Greg Gianforte has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, announced his office on April 5. No other members of his household or staff have tested positive, but staff will be tested on Tuesday, April 6. The governor attended Easter church services at Grace Bible Church in Bozeman shortly before experiencing symptoms, but Gianforte’s spokesperson, Brooke Stroyke, told Montana Free Press that he was asymptomatic at the time of the service and was wearing a mask. Stroyke also said that he has not held a public meeting since last Thursday. He received his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 1 at a pharmacy in Helena. He will quarantine at his home in Bozeman for 10 days.