Gibson expands Bozeman facility

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 3/25/21

When the world shut down due to the pandemic, some made bread, some wrote books and read more. Many, as Gibson Brands, Inc. can attest, started playing music. With this rising demand of guitars, Gibson plans to double their 23,000-square-foot facility off of 19th Avenue in Bozeman, boasting the “the most amazing guitar facility in the world,” James “JC” Curleigh, president and CEO of Gibson Brands, Inc., told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. The space will allow the company to expand production and its showroom of historic and modern guitar collections. Outside of Bozeman, the international guitar manufacturer has one other location in Nashville, Tennessee.