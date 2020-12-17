Explore Big Sky’s 2020 local Gift and Gear Guide

We’ve been working with Big Sky businesses for a long time. We know who they are, what they make and that it’s some of the highest gear and gift quality around. Whether you’re a parent to a young shredder in need of some top-notch outerwear, need a great pair of ski goggles or are looking for the latest and greatest GoPro camera to capture the best moments of 2021, this year’s EBS Gift & Gear Guide has you covered.

Incline Optics

Adept II – Tundra POLARIZED Spectrum Ski Goggle + Spare Lens – 320.00

Born In Mountain Sports

Four years ago, Incline introduced the world’s most versatile ski goggle featuring the seamless Intact magnetic lens change system. The new Adept II magnetic ski goggle represents four seasons worth of innovation based on your feedback. The Incline Optics Tundra package combines the Adept II goggle with a polarized lens for when you need the best possible glare reduction and terrain recognition. Fused with a polarized inner lens, the Tundra Spectrum is this season’s most premium offering. The new Toric shaped lens maximizes field of vision with twenty percent more peripheral view. Spectrum Lens Technology improves contrast, without distortion. In snowy weather, easily change to the spare Vice lens, designed specifically for enhancing visibility in the snow.

Each goggle comes with, a premium hard shell case and microfiber lens bag.

Also available: Eclipse Photochromic Package ($280), with Spectrum Lens that automatically changes tint based on light conditions.

Incline Adept II Goggles with Intact Magnetic Lens Change

TUNDRA – Polarized Spectrum Lens

VICE – Spectrum Lens for Snowy Conditions

Incline Hard Shell Goggle Case

Microfiber Lens Cleaning Bag

Box Buckle Billfold

Bull Rider Box Buckle Billfold – $99.99

Who wants to lug around a cluttered purse or overstuffed wallet? Especially when you are doing something fun like attending a show, hanging out with friends at a club or riding a motorcycle? Not us! Kelly Slover has designed a patented box buckle billfold that can hold your ID, Credit Cards and Cash securely fixed to your belt alleviating the need to carry a wallet or purse when you venture out for a good time. These products are custom designed, hand-engraved pieces that look fantastic and offer a solution to the bottomless purse or overstuffed wallet. Available in classic, vintage style or old school bull rider! Our products are custom made to order. Please allow three to four weeks for the design and delivery of your Box Buckle Billfold.

GoPro

HERO9 Black Camera – $399.99

The GoPro Hero9 is the one camera that everyday people need, not just for athletes. Whether you are a property manager, real estate agent, working from home on the daily, or a parent looking for something to record family outings; this camera does it all and needs to be in your toolkit.

GoPro’s 1080p Live Stream function lets you plug into your virtual meetings and connect with your colleagues and clients in real time – and then film your after-work recreation with Hypersmooth 3.0 stabilization and 8x Slo-Mo functions.

The Hero9’s sleek, waterproof design makes it easy to store and keep with you at all times. Gone are the days of heavy ‘video cam-corders’ that rested on your shoulders and weighed 25 lbs. Get yourself or loved one the new Hero9 to easily record all of those family milestones, outdoor adventures, and make work-from-home life easier.

Shred Dog Gear

Parents: this is the gear you’re looking for.

OUTLAW GIFT & GEAR GUIDE SPECIAL: Use code OUTLAW30 at checkout for 30% off any order

Shred Dog embodies the spirit and feeling of stoke that every new parent feels as they imagine the fun days they will have with their children in the snow, teaching them how to ski and snowboard, enjoying pow days and winter fun. Here are the top three reasons, from one parent to another, why every parent needs to check out Shred Dog:

1) Shred Dog was created by parents and industry professionals. Each season the Shred Dog team tweaks and improves their products, while thinking about every little feature and detail so that your kids stay dry and have the best experience on the snow.

2) Shred Dog’s direct to consumer model means that you can outfit your children in the best and latest outerwear fabric and technology without the mark up cost. Get the best gear for the best price.

3) Shred Dog’s outerwear is designed to keep your kids dry and warm, it’s such a good product and price point that you’ll wish they made outerwear for adults, and each season they ask for feedback from parents to improve next year’s lineup.

Shred Dog provides a service to all parents by letting them choose the best outerwear for their kid’s adventures, while allowing parents to get the best price and better quality than the other more expensive retail brands. Don’t miss this!

SHRED DOG Kids’ Elevated Hardshell

Un-insulated and totally waterproof, this hardshell provides the ultimate in weather protection and versatility for the ever-changing conditions in the mountains. From the harshest storms to warmer bluebird spring days. To keep kids dry in wet conditions, this hardshell is fully seam-taped, and all exposed zippers are waterproof. In cold conditions, kids can layer (or zip-in) the Element Insulator for maximum warmth. For warmer spring conditions, kids can leave the insulator at home and simply wear the highly breathable hardshell over a baselayer and open up the underarm vents.

SHRED DOG Kids’ Elevated Convertible Bib/Pant

The snow pants you wish we made in adult sizes. Elite level waterproofing and breathability paired with all the features your kids need to enjoy their time in the snow. New for this year is a stretch back panel, YKK waterproof exposed zippers, and velcro waist adjustment. Sometimes kids want bibs, sometimes they want pants, with the removable bib feature they now have both. Pair this top of the line convertible bib with one of our hardshell jackets and your kid will want to stay on the mountain no matter the weather.

SHRED DOG Kids’ Element Insulator

The lightweight and warm jacket that kids can use for everyday wear or additional warmth for their winter layering system. The Element is an enhanced update to our insulator jackets with a higher performance face fabric that has improved durability and increased wind resistance. The Element can be worn as a stand-alone jacket, layered underneath a hardshell, or it can also zip-in to the Elevated Hardshell. The technical design utilizes strategic body mapping with more insulation throughout the core to keep active kids warm without causing them to overheat and sweat. The synthetic 3M™ Thinsulate™ insulation is extremely warm and low profile for enhanced freedom of movement with less bulk. Every kid needs a great puffy jacket, and your biggest challenge with this one will be getting it off your kids for the occasional wash.

Antlers Men’s Clothing

Antlers Men’s Clothing serves Big Sky with fashion with function selected with you in mind. Quality brands from premium denim, blazers, tops, hats and other accessories, you’ll be looking your best for a night out or a day at the office. Antlers Men’s Clothing carries premium brands, including Jeremiah American Legacy.

Established in 2007, Jeremiah presents classic Americana, outdoor-inspired, premium men’s clothing. Jeremiah provides all-American comfort and style with first-class design and construction. Jeremiah’s collection features intrepid classics with fashion-forward details and treatments. Jeremiah takes to the open road incorporating clean, masculine pieces, adding quality touches to high-end natural fabrics finished with specialty washes, premium hardware and vintage-inspired design.

Jeremiah American Legacy: Rainier – $88

Function meets fashion meets fuzzy. This Sherpa zip mock hoodie is 100 percent polyester featuring long sleeves, a mock hoodie to keep your neck warm in the harshest conditions, and a kangaroo pocket for all your valuables. Stop into Antlers to try it on yourself, or wrap it up under the tree for your loved one this season.

Jeremiah American Legacy: Terra Broken Twill Jacket with Faux Shearling Trim – $135.99

The Terra Broken Twill Jacket can be worn over a plain T-shirt or dress shirt for the next time you’re treating yourself to an Old Fashioned at Lone Mountain Ranch Saloon. Reinforced seams and large button-flap pockets enhance the rugged-workwear vibe of a hearty twill-woven cotton jacket warmed with fluffy fleece at the collar and inside. Stop into Antlers to try it on yourself, or wrap it up under the tree for your loved one this season.

Elemental Labs

LMLT electrolyte drink – OUTLAW GIFT & GEAR GUIDE SPECIAL – FREE Variety Sample Pack. Only pay $5 shipping ($45 value)

A tasty electrolyte drink mix that is formulated to help anyone with their electrolyte needs and is perfectly suited to folks following a keto, low-carb, or paleo diet. No sugar, no gluten, no fillers, no artificial ingredients, no fillers, no artificial ingredients – everything you need and nothing you don’t. Fuel up with four different thirst-quenching flavors.

World Designs Montana

For the antique-lover in your life, World Design Montana provides unique gifts hand-selected from every corner of the world. Each item in our gallery is hand-selected and appraised with the utmost care and ready to be the next statement piece in your ranch or home. Bring a story home from World Designs.

Vintage canvas prints – $40-80

These vintage images, reprinted on canvas and framed with reclaimed barn wood, make these great gifts for friends and family. A variety of images are available in both 8×10 and 16×20. Pictured above are a vintage “Buffalo Bill” and a vintage Bozeman map.

Vintage rocking horse – $425

This vintage wooden rocking horse is a true conversation piece suited for any home. Its whimsical design makes it a great art piece for the antique lover in your family.

Simms Fishing

Since 1980, Simms has been inspiring the world to fish, and fish well. Whatever the day throws at you, Simms gear can be relied on to weather the storm for many fishing stories to come – no matter how far-fetched.

Women’s Sunset Flannel – $89.95

First light to starry night, Simms’ Sunset Flannel is the warm, comfy solution for making those chilly fall and winter fishing days all yours.

Brushed polyester flannel for extra warmth

Button-down center-front closure

Single chest pocket

Scalloped hemline

Machine wash & dry. See garment label for details.

Women’s Fleece Midlayer Bottom – $79.95

When conditions sour, Women’s Fleece Midlayer Bottom is a second layer built for first-class warmth. Anti-odor, wicking grid-fleece fabrics kindle heat by moving moisture away from your body. Elastic cuffs keep your bottoms where they belong when slipping into waders and boots.

Made with anti-odor & moisture-wicking fabrics

Wide drawcord waistband that won’t dig in

2 pockets

Gusseted crotch for better range of movement

Elastic cuff so your bottoms stay in place

Flatlock seams for comfort

Women’ s ExStream Bicomp Fishing Hoody – $199.95

Water-shedding insulated pull-on hoody with stitchless quilting for warmth and comfort when worn with waders or around the campfire.