GoFundMe campaign raises money for retired MSU professor after Bozeman house fire

EBS STAFF

Organizers started a GoFundMe campaign for retired MSU professor Stephanie Newman and housemate Michell Domke after an Aug. 31 electrical fire caused a blaze in their home. The campaign set a goal of $25,000, and as of 1 p.m. on Sept. 9 had reached $11, 275.

“This means every item, including clothes, printing presses, art work, furniture, appliances, keepsakes, and family memories, is burned, smoke-damaged, or water-damaged,” wrote Jeffrey Cogner and four others who worked as a team to set up the donation campaign.

Both Newman and Domke were able to get out safely with their dog and cat, according to reporting by Alex McCollum at Nonstop Local. Repairs to the house are estimated to take six months or longer.

Friends also started a Meal Train for Newman and Domke to help as they begin the search for new housing. The fundraiser allows community members to volunteer to bring meals and encourages donations. 

