Gov. Bullock issues directives to increase frontline health provider capacity, expand health coverage for routine care during COVID-19 emergency

MONTANA – Governor Steve Bullock today issued two directives to increase frontline health care provider capacity to respond to COVID-19 and expand insurance coverage to allow Montanans to access routine health care services while social distancing.

“Even as Montanans continue to social distance to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19, they still need access to routine health services,” Governor Bullock said. “These directives will make it easier for Montanans to get a checkup without requiring an in-person visit, protect health care workers, and allow more medical professionals to respond on the frontlines of this public health crisis.”

Governor Bullock also thanked health insurers who had already taken steps to expand access to telehealth. The first directive makes it easier for Montanans to continue following social distancing guidelines and receive routine health services by requiring health insurers to provide the same coverage for telehealth services for in-person services. It also expands access to the types of technologies that can be used to deliver telehealth services to allow patients with limited or without access to videoconferencing services to receive care while social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The second directive makes it easier for retired health care professionals to serve in a frontline medical capacity. It also allows expedited registration of licensed out-of-state providers to practice in the state to respond to the needs of Montanans during the COVID-19 statewide emergency.

The two directives expand on the previous Directive relating telemedicine for Montanans covered by Medicaid that went into effect on March 20.