Gov. Gianforte signs conservative budget

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 5/21/21

On May 20, Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the state budget he introduced his first week in office that he says will promote job growth and cuts taxes by over $60 million per year. It follows his Montana Comeback Plan, which includes investing $1 million per year in trades education and $2.5 million per year in incentives to increase starting teacher pay. The budget also includes diverting $25 million per year of marijuana tax revenue to combating the drug epidemic through the HEART Fund.

“This budget lays out the roadmap to our Montana comeback, and will help unlock our state’s full, outstanding potential,” Gianforte said in a press release. “After more than a decade of out-of-control spending in Helena, we’re committed to being better stewards of taxpayer money, and our responsible budget brings much-needed fiscal restraint to state government.”