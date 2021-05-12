Gov. Gianforte signs “pro-jobs, pro-growth” Montana comeback bills

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 5/12/21

In line with his Montana Comeback Plan, Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two acts on May 11 intended to create more good-paying Montana jobs. The Entrepreneur Magnet Act offers incentives for entrepreneurs to bring their business to the state and the Corporate Tax Modernization Act exempts qualifying businesses from paying capital gains tax on the sale of employee-owned stock.

“We’re focused on reforming our tax code to make Montana more friendly to job creators so they can create more good-paying Montana jobs,” Gov. Gianforte said in a press release. “By attracting entrepreneurs to our state and keeping existing ones in Montana, they’ll thrive, grow, and create greater opportunities for Montanans. These pro-growth, pro-jobs measures will make Montana more competitive with our neighbors in the Rocky Mountain West.”