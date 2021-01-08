Gov. Gianforte unveils “Roadmap to the Montana Comeback”

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 1/8/21

Gov. Greg Gianforte, with a week of governing under his belt, just released his 2023 biennium budget plan, called the “Roadmap to the Montana Comeback.” It promises to unlock the state’s full potential, reopen the state and get Montanans good-paying jobs. According to a press release Gianforte’s budget provides $50 million in broad-based and targeted tax relief, including cutting the top marginal income tax rate to 6.75 percent, raises exemption from the business equipment tax from $100,000 to $200,000 and boosts funding to property tax relief programs by 25 percent. There are also plans to aid drug recovery programs and proposes a $1 million investment in trades education and boosting teacher pay across the state. The Governor’s Office has published full details on governor.mt.gov.