Governor Bullock Statement on the 17th COVID-19 Death in Montana

GOV. STEVE BULLOCK

MONTANA – Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the death of a Montanan due to COVID-19, marking the 17th in the state.

“Today Montana mourns another loss due to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to the family and friends who grieve the passing of their loved one. I ask that Montanans continue to commit ourselves to fighting the spread of this virus and take seriously our responsibility to protect our loved ones and neighbors from this disease.”

Notification of the death was provided by RiverStone Health, the public health department of Yellowstone County.