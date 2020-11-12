Governor-elect Greg Gianforte assembles pandemic response team

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 11/12/20

Montana has been facing a record number of COVID-19 cases. Governor-elect Greg Gianforte announced the 21 members of his pandemic task force last week, which include health officials, business owners, school officials and tribal leaders, as well as Montana Adjutant Gen. Matthew Quinn of the National Guard, who also served as the head of Gov. Steve Bullock’s coronavirus task force. Gianforte says he will lean on his task force for recommendations on how to best manage COVID-19 while he serves as Governor, although he has not yet released specifics as to the steps he plans to take once he enters office.