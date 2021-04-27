Governor’s office releases Montana’s drought report

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 4/27/21

The Office of Gov. Greg Gianforte released the 2021 Montana Water and Supply Drought Outlook Report, revealing concerning drought ratings across the state. According to the report, 42 percent of the state is classified as abnormally dry, with another 18 percent of the state in severe to extreme drought conditions. Historically, May and June are the two wettest months of the year in Montana. As of April 15, mountain snowpack at high elevations is slightly below average, with the exception of southwest Montana. This data may indicate some challenges for agricultural producers in the state as the summer progresses.

“Following an unusually mild winter, the conditions we see for the next eight to ten weeks are going to be critical as we head into growing season in Montana,” Gianforte said in an April 26 press release. “I am tasking state agency directors to begin reviewing authorities and options to support our agricultural producers as some battle extreme drought conditions.”