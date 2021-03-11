Great American Outdoors Act spurs local projects

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 3/11/21

The Yellowstone Shortline Trail will restore a 9-mile route connecting the Greater Yellowstone Trail leading to Grand Teton National Park and the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail at Reas Pass. The trail will allow for walking, hiking biking and ADA access. This and other projects in the Custer Gallatin National Forest will soon become realities thanks to funding from the 2020 Great American Outdoors Act. Other local projects include Hyalite’s Window Rock and West Yellowstone’s Basin Station cabin repairs, road repair along Hebgen Lake and Madison Arm Road, and trail bridge replacement in the Beartooth, Yellowstone and Gardiner ranger districts.