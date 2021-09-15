Great Falls school moves to remote learning

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 9/15/21

Great Falls High School reverted to remote learning beginning Mon. Sept. 13 after 35 students and teachers tested positive for COVID-19. They plan to return to in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 20 after quarantining. They have also begun disinfecting 40 classrooms. Plains High School in Sanders County and Rocky Boy Public Schools have also moved to remote learning due to COVID-19 outbreaks on campus.