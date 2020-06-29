Grizzly attacks biologist

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 6/29/20

While monitoring birds, a biologist encountered bears instead. A man is recovering in a Rexburg, Idaho hospital from serious bite wounds after an encounter with two grizzly bears in the Red Rocks Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Beaverhead County. The biologist was monitoring sage grouse when two bears approached; one bear charged. The victim was bitten, used his bear spray, was able to successfully deter the bears and two colleagues from Fish and Wildlife Service helped him to safety. The Great Falls Tribune reported that the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks and Idaho Department of Fish and Game investigators are reviewing the incident.