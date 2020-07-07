Grizzly bear captured near West Yellowstone

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/7/20

A young male grizzly bear was captured at Rainbow Point Campground last week and has been transferred permanently to the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center in West Yellowstone. According to a July 6 press release, the bear reportedly broke into an unsecured garbage can at a house on Wednesday, then visited the campground, where it accessed a cooler and the climbed into the bed of a pickup truck. Attempts to scare the bear from the area were unsuccessful, leading the U.S. Forest Service to close the campground on Friday. Fish Wildlife and Parks successfully trapped the bear later that evening and decided not to euthanize the bear. Instead, FWP will relocate the griz while providing the center with educational opportunities and help them test new bear-resistant products.