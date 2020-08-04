Grizzly bear euthanized in Park County

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/4/20

A grizzly bear was euthanized after a recent cattle depredation in south Park County. The adult bear was captured shortly after it killed a cow on private land Wednesday. After consultation with federal partners at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service along with USDA Wildlife Services, the decision was made to euthanize the bear. This marks the second removal of a grizzly in this particular monitoring area of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. When possible, Fish and Wildlife will relocate problem bears, but note that it’s sometimes difficult this time of year due to high bear densities, heavy recreation use and other land uses in nearby areas.