Grizzly bear killed by angler in self-defense encounter in Tom Miner Basin 

EBS STAFF

An angler killed a grizzly bear in self-defense in Tom Miner Basin on Aug. 30, according to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

The encounter occurred on private land along Tom Miner Creek when two anglers were walking through dense vegetation and were charged by a grizzly bear. One of the anglers shot and killed the bear, which was an adult male grizzly. The anglers sustained no injuries.

“The bear’s behavior was likely defensive in the surprise, close encounter,” the release stated. The incident remains under investigation.

FWP’s release included education on being “bear aware” especially during this time of year. “This time of year is when bears are active for longer periods as they consume more food in preparation for hibernation,” the release stated. This period of time will overlap with outdoor recreation activities including hunting.

On Sept. 5, FWP posted a video online sharing the story of a bear encounter in 2020, with tips on backcountry safety as part of Bear Aware Month.