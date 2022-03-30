GRTF presents top fly fishing films to kick off spring fishing

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – The Gallatin River Task force is hosting the International Fly Fishing Film Fest, IF4, and the Fly Fishing Film Tour, F3T, at The Independent on Thursday, April 7.

The Independent will screen the IF4 films inside the theater starting at 5:30 p.m. The 2022 festival features short films from “Caddis Magic,” highlighting a magical day this past summer catching rainbow trout with a caddis fly, to “Casting Maya,” where viewers follow a destination trip to Punta Allen, a small fishing village also known as the “permit capital of the world” where anglers have their sights set on catching a Palometa fish.

The 16th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour will bring top films to feed your fly fishing addiction in the open side of The Independent starting at 6:30 p.m. The 2022 F3T Stoke Reel show will feature fishing films in locations from Costa Rica, Belize, Maryland, Alabama, Columbia, Australia and beyond, telling stories of passing down an angler’s passion to the next generation to stories of legendary spear fisherman along the atolls in Belize.

“After two years lost to COVID, we are excited to host the first Fly Fishing Film tours in Big Sky since 2019, to benefit the Gallatin and river conservation,” said Ryan Newcomb, managing director of local nonprofit, Gallatin River Task Force.

This year’s sponsors include ACE Hardware, Grizzly Outfitters, Haas Builders and Lone Peak Physical Therapy.

Visit gallatinrivertaskforce.org/event/fly-fishing-film-tour/ for more information and to purchase tickets.