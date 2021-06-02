Hannah Richardson joins SPCF as new community engagement director

SPANISH PEAKS COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

BIG SKY – The Spanish Peaks Community Foundation is excited to announce that Hannah Richardson will be joining the organization as the Community Engagement Director. As the former Community Outreach Director for Big Sky Discovery Academy, Hannah has significant experience working with local organizations, managing grants, and leading fundraising efforts. She will be the first full-time director and sole employee of SPCF. In this role, her duties will span from administrative in nature to that of a visible community leader responsible for representing the SPCF and the Spanish Peaks Mountain Club Members, both independently and in conjunction with board members, in collaborative community projects, at public meetings and/or community events.

Hannah is passionate about supporting the Big Sky community through collaborative initiatives, community partnerships, and fundraising. She looks forward to this opportunity to better connect and support community projects collectively with the SPCF Board of Directors.

“The Spanish Peaks Community Foundation has a 10+ year history of community involvement and grant making in Big Sky, thanks to the incredible generosity of the Spanish Peaks Mountain Club Members. We are excited to welcome Hannah as our first full-time employee and look forward to introducing her to the Spanish Peaks and Big Sky communities,” said Walker Jones, SPCF board president.

The SPCF aims to fund grants for local organizations and projects that deliver direct community services, educational support, affordable access to outdoor resources and recreation, and cultural opportunities that enrich the greater Big Sky community. Year-to-date, SPCF has awarded over $190,000 to projects that align with the organization’s mission to strategically direct the generous contributions from SP Members to support and enhance the quality of life for those living in the greater Big Sky area.