Harbor’s Hero Run takes new form

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – The sixth annual Harbor’s Hero 5k Run, originally scheduled for May 17, will still take place in a revamped nontraditional format. Organized by the Lone Peak High School chapter of the National Honor Society, the 5k run can be completed by individuals at any time, runners are asked to respect social distancing guidelines.

LPHS NHS has compiled various 5k courses for participants to select from that are available on the event website. Per tradition, runners are encouraged to don their favorite superhero attire as they complete their 5k, sharing in Harbor’s passion for hero’s. The run was named after Harbor following his unexpected passing.

Donations are welcome, but there is no registration fee for the event and interested individuals can sign up on the event website. Any funds raised from the run will benefit Women in Action as well as the Harbor deWaard scholarship fund.

For more information and to register for the event visit https://sites.google.com/bssd72.org/harborsherorun/home