Have a cat with your latté

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 12/2/20

Josh Marks and Josh Pecukonis, owners of the Garden Barn nursery in Bozeman, opened Montana’s very first cat café. Located inside The Market building off Huffine Lane, Catshow Café will allow patrons to order food and drinks from the Foxtrot restaurant, then head upstairs to the cat lounge where you can pet and play with the three to four cats. Through a partnership with Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, all cats are adoptable and looking for forever homes, and Marks and Pecukonis say they are focusing on older cats who often hide when visitors come to the shelter and are overlooked.

“We’re just crazy cat people, really, and we really love cats and we really just wanted to offer an extra outlet for people to be able to spend time and adopt cats,” Pecukonis told KBZK.