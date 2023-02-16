Health Buzz: Altitude guide

By Dr. Kaley Burns EBS COLUMNIST

Welcome to wonderful Big Sky, Montana! As you take in the beautiful scenery, your body may also be reminding you that you are not at sea level anymore! Depending on where you are in town, you could be resting anywhere from 6,000-11,000 feet of elevation.

At higher elevations, you will take in less oxygen per breath. This means the higher you climb, the greater the risk of developing altitude-related illness. Altitude sickness is actually a type of stress on the body and can be a big concern for travelers. The stress of lower oxygen levels can lead to symptoms such as nausea, trouble breathing and weakness.

Thankfully there is no need to miss out on the fun and leave the mountain to alleviate altitude-related symptoms. Reference this guide for helpful tips and tricks.

Dr. B’s Top 10 Tips to Adjust to Altitude