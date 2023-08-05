Health Buzz: Living Longer in Better Health 

By Kaley Burns EBS COLUMNIST

Discovering the keys to growing older from a naturopathic medical perspective can be key to living longer and healthier. This concept extends your overall health beyond physical attributes. By investing in the promotion of healthy aging, utilizing holistically proven interventions, you can feel empowered to live to your full potential.

You’ve probably heard most of these before: Eat a healthy diet, move your body, get enough sleep, avoid tobacco, and manage stress. Taken together, these lifestyle factors can have a real and measurable effect on your life. Beyond these, research shows a huge benefit to developing a sense of purpose and maintaining a lifestyle that is both physically and mentally active.

Get social

Socialization is an important part of holistic wellness and health longevity. Having positive, supportive relationships can have a huge impact on both your mental and physical health. Nurture the positive relationships you already have by reaching out to those people, prioritizing spending time and expressing your appreciation for them, and actively supporting them as well. You might also pick up a new activity to widen your social network.

When circumstances don’t allow for an in-person connection, a telephone or video chat can go a long way to satisfy that need. Volunteer work is another great way to feel not only socially connected but socially responsible as you care for others.

Address your emotions

Emotional health is just as important as physical health. No matter how healthy your body may be, if you’re emotionally distraught or carry emotional baggage, it can often affect physical health if it endures for too long.

Practicing mindfulness and regular stress reduction techniques can help us manage the day-to-day ups and downs of life, so bad experiences or bad days don’t turn into bad weeks, months or years. Keeping a journal can help, as can regular meditation or simple mindfulness techniques.

Take well-being breaks during your workday

If you find yourself feeling stressed or upset during the workday, you’re not alone. A survey found that 83% of American workers report suffering from work-related stress. Try taking intentionally planned wellness breaks throughout your day. For example, chatting with a friend while taking a walk is great for social and physical health. Pausing for a quick meditation at your desk is great for your spiritual and mental health.

Alter your mindset

For many people, diet and exercise habits are a result of a psychological mindset rather than physical wellness. It is important to identify underlying issues and how they manifest as unhealthy lifestyles. Changing your thought process can lead you to a healthier way of living. To help alter your mindset, try these healthy living tips:

Track behaviors like eating, sleeping and exercise

Journal daily to help you identify triggers that lead to poor health decisions

Identify and release emotional baggage that is weighing you down spiritually and physically

Complete random acts of kindness for yourself and for others

Treat yourself to holistic health practices that will improve your daily life

There’s so much you can do on a daily basis to improve your life through holistic health practices, but what about when that’s not enough? If you’re experiencing concerns with which you need help, consider a variety of wellness practices in the realm of holistic health, whether it be massage, acupuncture, nutrition, yoga or a health check through a more holistic lens.

Dr. Kaley Burns is a licensed Naturopathic Physician providing a wide range of services for her clients, including: Naturopathic Medicine, IV Nutrient Therapy, Regenerative Injections, Rejuvenation Therapies, Vitamin Shots, and Nutrition Counseling. She embraces a natural approach to health and aims to similarly inspire and guide others on their health journey.