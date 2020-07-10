Health department announces 26 new COVID-19 cases, addresses county data confusion

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – On Friday, July 10, Gallatin County confirmed 26 new cases of COVID-19. 31 new cases were reported on Thursday and there are 81 confirmed active cases and one current hospitalization. The new cases are located across Gallatin County and are related to community transmission, contacts to known cases and travel.

There have been a total of 323 people recovered in Gallatin County. One person has died from COVID-19 complications.

The data dashboard operated by the Gallatin City-County Health Department (GCCHD) does not reflect similar numbers as the data dashboard operated by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

One reason is the timing of when the data is received. GCCHD typically receives information about a positive case first and is able to update the data more quickly. Once the case is entered into the Montana Infectious Disease Information System, the case is processed and reviewed by DPHHS. This review includes verification that the case is a resident of Gallatin County.

Additionally, cut off times are needed to appropriately manage data, so a case that is displayed on the GCCHD dashboard on one day may not be entered onto the DPHHS dashboard until the following day. GCCHD has chosen to include out-of-county and out-of-state residents who are isolated and recovering in Gallatin County in the case counts.

This is not to say that any one entity is incorrectly publishing the data, it merely explains how the data is obtained at the local level and shared to the state level.

As we continue seeing new COVID-19 cases across our community, stay diligent. Hand washing, social distancing and wearing face coverings are our best defenses to minimize community spread. We’re in this together—let’s protect ourselves, our loved ones and our neighbors.