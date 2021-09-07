Heat and poor air quality returns

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/7/21

September is in full swing, yet southwest Montana is expecting more smoke and hot temperatures this week. A cold front in the northern portion of the state will push smoke from wildfires in California, Oregon and Idaho into the Bozeman and Big Sky area, sending the air quality rating to “unhealthy.” Temperatures will reach into the 80s and 90s, close to record heat for the season. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms by next weekend, but until then, conditions are expected to be mostly dry.