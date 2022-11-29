‘Her Gift, Her Creation’ to return to WMPAC

WARREN MILLER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

BIG SKY—One of the most inspiring local events of the year, “Her Gift, Her Creation,” an evening of art and performance by the talented women of Big Sky, returns on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center.

This year’s theme of “Connection” is described by organizers as “exploring the connection between audience and performer, music and art, modern and classical, and heart and soul.”

The evening has something for everyone, featuring a wide variety of performing arts including music, dance, comedy, poetry, Chinese Quichang movement and choreographed drills from the Lone Peak High School girls basketball team. Additionally, visual arts will be highlighted with a display of community artwork in a variety of mediums. To sweeten the evening, desserts and refreshments will be available courtesy of Sweet Buns Catering.

Celebrate the dynamic artistic achievements of the women who call the Big Sky community home in “Her Gift, Her Creation.” Tickets for the show are available at www.warrenmillerpac.org.