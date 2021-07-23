High temps prompt additional fishing restrictions

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/23/21

Angling restrictions are implemented based on stream flow, water temperatures, angling pressure and other angling restrictions in the area that may divert use to waterways where circumstances are increasing stress on the fishery. Due to worsening drought conditions across the region, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced additional closures, effective as of July 21:

A full fishing closure for portions of the Shields River from the confluence with the Yellowstone River to USFS Crandal Creek Bridge

A full fishing closure for portions of the Gallatin River from the mouth to MT Highway 84 crossing

A full fishing closure for the entire Jefferson River

Hoot owl restrictions for the entire reach of the Madison River from the mouth to the boundary with Yellowstone National Park

Hoot owl restrictions for portions of the Missouri River from Town of Cascade Boat Ramp to Holter Dam

Hoot owl restrictions for portions of the Yellowstone River Hwy 212 Bridge in Laurel to Yellowstone National Park boundary

Check fwd.mt.gov for the most up-to-date information before heading out on local waters.