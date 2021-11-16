High winds spur wildfires and evacuations in Wyoming and Montana

Large wind gusts blew through northern Wyoming and southern Montana last night, wreaking havoc in the region.

In Clark, Wyoming, winds reached 90 mph on Monday evening, downing power lines which caused a fire. The fire burned down two homes and seven outbuildings according to The Bozeman Daily Chronicle. In total, the flames blazed half a square mile of land, said Jerry Parker, Clark County Fire District administrator.

In southern Montana, the town of Absarokee reported a fire around 11:30 p.m. which caused the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office to order evacuations. In total, 35 evacuation notices were issued, states the Chronicle.

The Montana fire burned 4 square miles in timber and rough terrain, pushed further by the strong winds last evening. The fire’s cause is still under investigation.