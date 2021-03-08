Hike from Yellowstone to Glacier

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 3/8/21

Marty Bannon is just over halfway done surveying Montana’s bucket list, ultra-long trail. Bannon’s nonprofit, the Montana Trail 406 Association, is set on creating a way for recreationists to explore the piece of Montana between Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park. Currently, 800 of 1,500 miles of the trail are completed and Bannon hopes to finish it this summer. Visit https://www.mt406.org/the-trail to see a mapped version of the trail and follow its progress.