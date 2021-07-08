Hiker missing in Beartooth Mountains

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/8/21

Search and Rescue teams are looking for a Montana State University graduate student who set out from Red Lodge to hike five mountain peaks in the Beartooth Mountains. Tatum Morell, 23, left July 1 when she last contacted her mother and was expected back July 5 at the latest. On Monday, crews came across Morell’s tent with her belongings inside near the Shadow Lake area at around 10,000 feet. According to Amy Hyfield, a public information officer for Red Lodge Fire and Rescue, crews believe she may have left her tent to hike a peak and did not return. Morell is considered an experienced hiker and had already bagged five peaks in the Gallatin Mountains in five days.