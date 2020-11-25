Historic cattle brand sells for $36,000

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 11/25/20

In an effort to preserve a piece of Montana ranching history, a bidding war broke out over a livestock brand and eventually sold for $36,000. Shaped in the likeness of a heart, the brand is used on horses and cattle, and dates back to 1873 in Madison County. The purchasers wanted to make sure the brand stayed in Montana.

“No family members were involved [that] are [in] agriculture anymore, and the owner was hoping that it would stay in Montana and be an active Montana brand, just because of the history and fact it’s been here forever,” said auctioneer Rick Young to NBC Montana.