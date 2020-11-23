Homeward Bound: a dog’s journey from MT to MN

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 11/23/20

After over a month apart, a couple from Minnesota was recently reunited with their dog. The dog, named Leo, was lost while hiking in the West Rosebud Creek area when the couple was visiting the Treasure State in October. Leo was spotted in a neighborhood shortly after taking off and with help from the Billings Humane Society and Yellowstone Animal Shelter, they were able to live trap the dog. David Pauli from the Humane Society attributes Leo’s rescue with his up-to-date microchip, stating, “I strongly suggest people microchip and register their microchip,” he said to KRTV.