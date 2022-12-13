How to watch the Montana State Bobcats in the FCS semifinal Dec. 17

MSU NEWS SERVICE

BOZEMAN—The Montana State University Bobcat football team will travel to Brookings, South Dakota, for the Football Championship Subdivision semifinal game this weekend against South Dakota State.

The winner will travel to Frisco, Texas, for the FCS Championship against the winner of the second semifinal game between North Dakota State and Incarnate Word.

Game Details

Kickoff: 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Forecast: Increasing clouds with an anticipated high of 7 degrees. Winds of 10 to 20 mph.

Tickets

For fans traveling to Brookings, tickets can be purchased through the South Dakota State University athletics website at gojacks.evenue.net starting at $15. Bobcat fans are encouraged to purchase tickets on the east side of the stadium.

Radio, Television and Streaming

For fans who cannot attend the game in person, the FCS semifinal between the Bobcats and the Jackrabbits will be broadcast on television on ESPN2 or can be streamed with an ESPN+ subscription. The game will also be broadcast live via Bobcat Radio Network.

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are the No. 1 seed in the FCS, while the Bobcats are the No. 4 seed. Montana State defeated No. 5 seed William and Mary 55-7 on Dec. 9 in front of 14,367 fans—the highest attendance of all four FCS quarterfinal games.

