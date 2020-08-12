HRDC purchases Darlinton Manor for subsidized housing

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/12/20

As the Gallatin Valley deals with unprecedented growth, the need for subsidized housing is increasing as well. Unfortunately many communities have lost subsidized properties due to resale and once subsidies are lost, they are not replaceable and often result in the displacement of long-term residents who may slip into a housing crisis. To counter this issue, the Human Resource Development Council has purchased Darlinton Manor at 606 North 5th Avenue ensuring that 85 of the 100 units within the development have rents based on tenant incomes, with tenants paying rent equal to 30 percent of their income. The reduced rent payments allow seniors and community members with disabilities on low and fixed incomes to remain in the community they have called home for years.

“At a time when Bozeman is projecting a need of over 6,000 new units to improve housing affordability, the loss of 141 subsidized units would be nearly impossible to address,” said HRDC CEO and President, Heather Grenier. “Preservation of subsidized housing should be a primary objective of our housing affordability strategies.”