HRDC shares Fork & Spoon restaurant with Main Street Overeasy to provide dinner for the community on Christmas Day

HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL OF DISTRICT IX

BOZEMAN – Main Street Overeasy saw an opportunity to step in and serve the

community by providing a traditional dinner at Fork & Spoon restaurant on Christmas Day while also supporting HRDC’s Fork & Spoon staff.

Tim Heizer, kitchen team member at Main Street Overeasy, conceived of the idea with his

leadership team after learning that Fork & Spoon would be closed for the Christmas holiday.

“The staff at Fork & Spoon has made tremendous sacrifices for our community, especially over the past couple of years with COVID-19 as they have had to continually navigate how to best get meals to those who need them in a safe manner,” Heizer said. “We salute them for all they have done and honor their decision to take a much-needed break with their families over the holiday. At the same time, we know there are people in our community that don’t have friends or family nearby to share Christmas day with, and who would very much appreciate having a traditional holiday meal prepared for them. We thought, why not? We can do this!”

After contacting Rick Hilles, Fork & Spoon’s program manager, the two hatched a plan. HRDC would loan Main Street Overeasy their restaurant facilities to prepare a multi-course meal with all the traditional Christmas trimmings and to host a celebration for the community. Within hours, the holiday spirit took hold with several other local organizations stepping up to contribute support.

One local business’s employees offered to raise money amongst themselves to cover the food with additional funds to purchase gifts for children. Members from Hope Lutheran Church offered to serve the meal on Christmas day, provide gifts for children, and help however they can in the kitchen. In addition to turning the restaurant over to Heizer and his team, HRDC contributed gifts as well as time to organize the event and spread the word throughout the community.

“I must say, it is a wonderful feeling to know just how abundant the generosity is in Bozeman,” Hilles said. “This spontaneous event is being hosted by the community for the community. Anyone who would like to stop by for a free meal on Christmas day is welcomed to do so.”

Dinner will be served from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 25 at Fork & Spoon restaurant located at 302 N. 7th Avenue in Bozeman. Interested volunteers can contact Heizer at Main Street Overeasy. Gift donations for children or adults should be wrapped and can be dropped off at Fork & Spoon during business hours.

Cash donations can be made online by visiting https://thehrdc.org/donate/.