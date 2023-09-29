Hunter shoots grizzly north of Gardiner

EBS STAFF

According to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, a hunter shot and killed a grizzly bear on Tuesday, Sept. 26. The release stated that the grizzly charged the hunter in Beattie Gulch, a valley north of Gardiner, and the hunter shot and killed the bear at close range.

“An animal carcass was found nearby, and FWP bear specialists and game wardens determined the bear was likely acting defensively,” the release stated.

The hunter was uninjured and the incident remains under investigation by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.