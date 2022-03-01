Hunting and fishing license year begins March 1

MONTANA FISH, WILDLIFE AND PARKS

The 2022 license year opens March 1, which means that is the day you can buy new hunting and fishing licenses and begin applying for permits and special licenses. The deadline to apply for deer and elk permits is April 1.

Applications for most species – deer, elk, antelope, deer B, elk B, antelope B, moose, sheep, goat, bison, bear, turkey – can be made beginning March 1.

This spring Fish, Wildlife & Parks will be launching the new MyFWP mobile app that will store and display licenses, permits, and digital carcass tags, known as E-Tags, which can be used in the field without cellular service. The new app will be released soon with more information on how to download and use it. To use the app, hunters and anglers will need a MyFWP account, which is a secure and convenient digital profile that stores licenses, permits and related information.

To create a new account, visit fwp.mt.gov. Users need to make sure to link their ALS number to the MyFWP account to ensure their hunting and fishing licenses are attached to their MyFWP account.

Hunters will also still have the option to print copies of licenses they purchase online or at FWP offices.

Also new for the 2022 license year:

Hunters have the option to donate their drawing refund to the block management program.

Bonus points can now only be purchased by applicants that are eligible to apply for licenses (bonus points can no longer be purchased by youth less than the age of 12).

Preference points fee for nonresidents is now $100 instead of $50.

A nonresident planning to hunt with an outfitter can purchase a second preference point for the Nonresident Combo drawing. Remember to have your outfitter information with you at the time you apply.

Applicants purchasing a conservation license can now opt out of donating 25 cents of that fee to Search and Rescue.

Hunters and anglers can buy licenses and apply for permits on the FWP website beginning at 5 a.m. on March 1; simply click on “Buy and Apply.” Most FWP offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

If people have questions, the FWP licensing call center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from March 1 through April 1; after April 1, the hours will return to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The call center can be reached at 406-444-2950.

Remember, if you’re applying for a special license or permit, you will need to have a valid email address.