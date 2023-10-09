Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Bozeman: Wheel, Round Dance and Interactive Teepee Display 

EBS STAFF

Earlier today, on Oct. 9, a Round Dance and Song was held at the Montana State University American Indian Hall. Tonight, Bozeman will continue the celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day through a collaboration of several community organizations.

Tonight, at 5:30 p.m. on Peets Hill, Gallatin Valley Land Trust will unveil the new Medicine Wheel that also indicates the mountain ranges surrounding Bozeman. Impactful speakers include Bozeman mayor Cindy Andrus and Blackfoot tribe Niitsitapi members Darnell and Smokey Rides at the Door.

Ben Pease, “an artist hailing from Montana’s Valley of the Chiefs district,” according to Mountain Time Arts’ website, will showcase an Interactive Teepee Display. With roots in Apsaalooke and Northern Cheyenne tribes, Pease’s artwork is on display globally, preserving indigenous heritage.

