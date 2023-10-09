Connect with us

Regional News

Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Bozeman: Wheel, Round Dance and Interactive Teepee Display 

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

on

ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

EBS STAFF

Earlier today, on Oct. 9, a Round Dance and Song was held at the Montana State University American Indian Hall. Tonight, Bozeman will continue the celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day through a collaboration of several community organizations. 

Tonight, at 5:30 p.m. on Peets Hill, Gallatin Valley Land Trust will unveil the new Medicine Wheel that also indicates the mountain ranges surrounding Bozeman. Impactful speakers include Bozeman mayor Cindy Andrus and Blackfoot tribe Niitsitapi members Darnell and Smokey Rides at the Door. 

Ben Pease, “an artist hailing from Montana’s Valley of the Chiefs district,” according to Mountain Time Arts’ website, will showcase an Interactive Teepee Display. With roots in Apsaalooke and Northern Cheyenne tribes, Pease’s artwork is on display globally, preserving indigenous heritage.
Read more about the event here.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

october, 2023

Filter Events

04octAll Day17Fall Community Cleanse(All Day) Santosha Wellness CenterEvent Type :OtherEvent City:Big Sky

10oct5:00 pm9:00 pmWine and Dine Tuesdays5:00 pm - 9:00 pm Rainbow Ranch Lodge & RestaurantEvent Type :OtherEvent City:Big Sky

10oct5:30 pm7:00 pmAmerican Legion Off-Season BINGO!5:30 pm - 7:00 pm Riverhouse BBQ & EventsEvent Type :OtherEvent City:Big Sky

11oct7:00 pm9:00 pmTrivia at The Waypoint7:00 pm - 9:00 pm The WaypointEvent Type :OtherEvent City:Big Sky

VIEW CALENDAR

Weather

Advertisements

X
X